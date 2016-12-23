Gov. Rick Snyder signs law authorizing Michigan wolf hunting

GrayWolf

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law that would authorize wolf hunting if Congress or federal courts revisit the issue.

State lawmakers quickly passed the bill after the Michigan appeals court recently declared a 2014 law unconstitutional. The law signed Wednesday defines wolves as a game species and authorizes the Natural Resources Commission to designate game.

Money in the law related to Asian carp control could shield it from a statewide referendum.

Wolf hunting is not allowed in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota because of a 2014 federal court ruling. A judge threw out an Obama administration decision to remove gray wolves in the western Great Lakes region from the endangered species list.

Michigan’s only hunt was in 2013, when 22 wolves were killed in the Upper Peninsula.

