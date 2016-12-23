Big tip surprises diner waitperson

big-tip-surprise

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Taleah Ivory was not having a very good few days.

The manager and waitperson at Dan’s Coney Island on the 5600 block of South Pennsylvania in Lansing was having car troubles and buying holiday gifts was beyond her budget.

On top of that she had a table of twenty men who were ordering breakfast.

Things felt pretty bleak.

Until the big table of guys settled up the check and left the diner.

That’s when Ivory found the tip the group left.

$1,060. For her.

“These guys blessed me,” said Ivory. “This is the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me.”

This random act of kindness is turning Ivory’s holiday around and she is hoping to pay it forward for someone else.

