Beloved toy store in Jackson closing Christmas Eve

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — This will be the last holiday season for a toy store that has touched thousands of lives in mid-Michigan.

6 News visited the Toy House, a beloved business in downtown Jackson that is now in its final days.

After 67 years in business, the toy store is closing on Christmas Eve.

“I’ve had kids that are coming in and crying in my doorway. It breaks our hearts. But at the same time, it means we were doing the right thing,” said owner Phil Wrzesinski.

Wrzesinski says he feels now is the time to shut down his family business.

“With the economy and the toy business the way it is, it just doesn’t allow us to do it the way we want to do it. So we want to go out on our terms rather than wait for someone to kick us out,” Wrzesinski said.

The shelves are mostly empty after a big going out of business sale.

But there’s one thing you can put a price tag on, the countless memories that have been created at this store over the years.

To many people in Jackson, this is more than just a business.

It’s a place where Christmases and birthdays were made special through the magic of toys.

“There’s happiness to the sadness. We have those memories. Those are the things that are lifting us up and keeping us going through all this,” Wrzesinski said.

Kim Fauser says she had to bring her family to the store one last time to ring the famous birthday bell.

“This is sad, very sad. I’ve done all of my Christmas shopping for the kids here. It’s going to be weird not having it here,” Fauser said.

She’ll miss the personal touch of shopping at a family business.

“I don’t want to shop for everything online. I like to come here to play with the toys,” Fauser said.

Wrzesinski says they’re very grateful for all their loyal customers, and hopes they will continue to shop local.

“If we don’t, we’re going to lose more and more iconic stores. The stores that do make a difference, the stores that care,” Wrzesinski said.

The Toy House will have its final day Dec. 24.

An auction of larger items and packages of toys will take place at the store on Dec. 29 at 10:00 a.m.