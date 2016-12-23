A happier holiday: beating the stress

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holidays…a festive and cheerful time for some families, but for others it brings nothing but uneasy feelings.

“It can be a very challenging time for people,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail says there are a number of triggers that cause people stress.

“Loss of loves ones that aren’t there with you this year that may have been there with you last year or the year before,” Vail added.

Vail says one of the biggest stressors is…

“Spending more money you know at a certain time of year than we’re typically used to spending so it can cause that financial stress if you haven’t planned for it.”

Lansing’s Christina Demaray agrees. She says when the price tag on items is higher than she expected, she feels…frustrated.

“I know nothing is ever going to be good enough to show my gratitude to whoever I’m buying for,” Demaray stated.

We took to social media to find out what causes people to feel on edge.

Some people say “traffic”…where others say “rude and impatient people.”

We even had responses saying “all of it!”

Fortunately, there are ways to handle anxiety.

“Being active is helpful for stress, finding enjoyable things to do, being social,” Vail said.

She also says although the holidays are a time to give, it’s important to take a step back, reflect and remember to take care of yourself.

“What is it that stresses you, what makes you anxious and how do you then you know do the things that you need to do to take care of yourself?” Vail stated.

If you keep that in mind, Vail says a happier and stress-free holiday will come your way.