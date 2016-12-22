Wanted felon arrested on Lansing’s southside after Crime Stoppers feature

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We told you about him last week in our Crime Stoppers report with 6 News Sheri Jones.

Now today Lansing Police have captured a wanted felon.

But it wasn’t easy.

Christopher Deshon Johnson was wanted on four felonies, three of which involve criminal sexual conduct.

He’s behind bars today.

According to Robert Merritt, the public information director for Lansing Police, detectives tracked Johnson down to a home on Heathgate Drive on Lansing’s southside this morning.

Merritt says Johnson refused to come out but after a couple of hours he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.