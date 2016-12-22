Wanted felon arrested on Lansing’s southside after Crime Stoppers feature

By Published:
johnson

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We told you about him last week in our Crime Stoppers report with 6 News Sheri Jones.

Now today Lansing Police have captured a wanted felon.

But it wasn’t easy.

Christopher Deshon Johnson was wanted on four felonies, three of which involve criminal sexual conduct.

He’s behind bars today.

According to Robert Merritt, the public information director for Lansing Police, detectives tracked Johnson down to a home on Heathgate Drive on Lansing’s southside this morning.

Merritt says Johnson refused to come out but after a couple of hours he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s