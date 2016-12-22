U of M football player charged with East Lansing sex assault

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A University of Michigan football player is out on bond today after being charged with sexual assault.

19-year-old Grant Anthony-Williams Perry was arraigned in District Court Wednesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting (by touching) a woman waiting in line outside Lou & Harry’s in downtown East Lansing just after midnight on October 15.

Police say he tried to run away from officers and was under the influence of alcohol.

He is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct – 4th Degree, one felony count of resisting and obstructing police and Minor in Possession.

The University of Michigan athletic department issued the following statement:

“The University was made aware of the arrest of student-athlete Grant Perry earlier this fall. He was immediately suspended from all team activities at that time and missed two games. Based on the information at that time, Grant was allowed to resume team activities pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Upon being informed that charges would be filed, he was immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed.”

The date of the incident was during the University of Michigan’s bye week. Perry was suspended, without explanation by coach Jim Harbaugh, for the team’s next game.