Search continues for missing Detroit-area woman

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the picture you see right now.

This is Danielle Stislicki.

She’s 28 years old and vanished on December 2 in the Farmington Hills area outside Detroit.

Her family and police are desperate to find her and worry she may have been abducted.

She was last seen leaving her job in Southfield and her vehicle, purse and some other personal items were found inside her Jeep which was parked outside of her home.

Stislicki was wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up shirt, blue Eddie Bauer coat and burgundy boots.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 123 pounds. Her medium length hair is wavy and brown.

If you have any information or think you may have seen her call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.