Red Cross: Prepare for any emergency today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The weather conditions may be mild right now but as you know the winter weather can turn dangerous in a blink of an eye.

And if you’re not ready for an emergency the results can be detrimental.

There are some things you can do today to be prepared when the unthinkable happens.

Whether it be a fire destroying everything you own or a snowstorm leaving you stuck in your home for days disasters can happen at any moment.

Paul Spata, volunteer at the mid-Michigan Red Cross, he’s knows first hand what people might need when things go wrong.

“If you can’t get back into your house and all you’ve got is the clothes you have on, you might need a change of clothes if it’s going to be a few days,” suggests Spata.

He says two out of the last five days, through the Red Cross, he’s assisted families who lost everything in a fire.

His advice? Always have a plan.

“If there is going to be a fire what do we do, how do we get out of the house, how do we make sure 9-1-1 gets called, if we’re not at home and there’s a fire then where will we meet,” says Spata.

But in Michigan fires aren’t the only thing you need to worry about.

According to emergency planner Rob Dale from the Ingham County Emergency Management Office you should have three day’s worth of supplies in case you get snowed in.

“We say, for example, you work on water, make sure you have enough food and water for everyone in your house,” says Dale. “Next month is food, that way you’re not overwhelmed by trying to do all at once, but you also need to think of things like prescriptions, if you have medicines that you need to take with you and we come in say hey there’s been an incident you need to get out now, if you’re searching through trying to find medicines it’s a bad idea.”

So whether it be fire or ice you can be prepared if the unexpected hits.