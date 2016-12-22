Pet protection bill signed into law, tampering with collars and chips now a civil offense

Dog Cage

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan legislature passed a lot of bills during the post-election lame duck session, and the latest bill signed by Governor Rick Snyder makes it a civil offense to tamper with a pet’s collar.

Specifically, the new law makes it a civil offense to remove a dog’s collar or micro-chip without the owner’s permission, which frequently happens when someone tries to tamper with evidence of a pet’s ownership.

Law enforcement and animal control officers are exempt.

Those who violate the proposed law could be fined between $1,000 and $2,500.

The bill was signed into law yesterday and goes into effect immediately.

