New law softens underage drinking penalties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Until this week, drinking alcohol underage was considered a crime…a misdemeanor to be exact. Now, it’s a slap on the wrist…

“It is a literally a $100 fine and the judge can order you to do some some terms of probation to include a class,” said Local Attorney Mike Nichols, who specializes in DUI and Criminal Defense.

State officials say in 2014, there were 9,300 convictions for first offenses state wide. That number drops drastically for second offense convictions to 365.

Nichols says under this new law, anyone caught drinking under the legal age of 21 a second time could face jail time.

“You can get convicted of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days but you only have the jail time come into play if the judge puts you on probation and the judge finds that you failed to complete a term of probation,” Nichols stated.

Nichols says there has been a constant debate between if the legal drinking age should be lowered to 18 or kept at 21 and he says this new law is a compromise.

“This kind of is a meeting in the middle and it’s probably really good especially for parents of kids who are of that age where they’re pushing boundaries,” said Nichols.

But police officers say this new law creates a sticky situation.

“What do we do with the people that aren’t too intoxicated to go to the hospital and can’t go to jail now…we can’t watch them as law enforcement officers so do we give them a ticket and let them go on their way…what kind of implications happen to us if they choose to then get in a vehicle or commit other crimes?” said East Lansing Police Sergeant Tresha Neff.

The law takes effect in less than 90 days and only time will tell what implications will result.