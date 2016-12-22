MSU workers may be identity theft victims

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a warning tonight for a possible identity theft involving some Michigan State University employees.

According to the Michigan State University Police several employees were sent letters informing them that an unemployment claim number may have been established fraudulently.

The employees were told to report in person to the nearest Problem Resolution Office.

The nearest office to the MSU campus is at 5015 South Cedar Street, Suite 130, in Lansing.

The employees should bring a government issued photo ID and either a social security card, proof of citizenship or legal worker status, a marriage certificate or name change documents.

If you feel you are the victim of identity theft, please contact the Michigan State University Police Department at 517-355-2221 to file a police report.