Local fire truck retiring overseas

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — They serve the community for decades and help keep us safe.

But where do old fire trucks go when it’s time to retire?

6 News has the story of a mid-Michigan fire department that’s helping the effort to fight fires overseas.

The fire truck referred to as Engine 1 has been a part of Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety for nearly 25 years.

“It’s been a good piece of equipment but it’s time to be replaced,” said Public Safety Director Mike Jester.

It has likely put out hundreds of fires, saving countless lives.

And now after decades of service, this fire truck is transferring somewhere warm and sunny.

This upcoming spring, Engine 1 will go to Santiago, one of the biggest cities in the Dominican Republic.

“We were contacted by an organization that locates and facilitates truck sales to the Dominican Republic,” Jester said. “Countries like that don’t have a lot of money so we hope it’s a good truck for them for a couple more years too.”

It’s being sold for $16,000.

That’s a very low cost considering the mammoth expense of shipping a fire truck to another country.

When it comes to the afterlife of fire trucks, Jester says this isn’t common.

Most old fire rigs get scrapped for parts.

“Sometimes they’ll take the chassis and the cab off, and convert it to another use like a farm vehicle or something like that,” Jester said.

It’s going to be replaced by two new fire trucks with a total cost of more than $1 million.

“Which is a lot of money, but it’s a piece of equipment which for us lasts 25 years,” Jester said.

The new trucks are set to arrive sometime in the spring.

After that, Engine 1 will be ready to go on its next adventure of fighting fires in a foreign land.