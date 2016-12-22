“Jezebel” Pet Of The Day December 22

Meet “Jezebel”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jezebel is a one-year-old American Staffordshire girl. She’s a real sweetie who has been at the shelter since October. Jezebel can be shy at first but warms up when she gets to know you. She loves to be outside, get belly rubs and will play fetch for as long as you will throw the ball. Jezebel is not fond of cats and doesn’t understand small children so she would do best in a feline-free home with older children. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Jezebel by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370.

