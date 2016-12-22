It’s National Re-Gifting Day

(WISH) – If you are one of hundreds of people who got a less than desirable present at an office party this year, Thursday is your day to get rid of it. That’s because Thursday is National Re-Gifting Day!

The day was officially adopted in 2008 by Colorado Governor Bill Ritter Junior.

This day was chosen because Thursday is arguably the most common day for companies to hold their annual Christmas parties.

The National Day Calendar posted a re-gifting etiquette on its website:

Re-gift only when positive the recipient will enjoy your unwanted gift. If at any time you referred to it as junk, clutter or dust collector, it’s probably not re-giftable.

The gift is brand new (aka unused!) and in its original packaging. No, hand me downs!

Don’t hurt anyone’s feelings. If the gift had special meaning to the original giver, don’t re-gift.

Don’t re-gift if the item is handmade or personalized. If Uncle Joe spent his spare hours whittling that panic whistle, you should keep it.

Be careful not to re-gift something to the original giver. If you aren’t sure who gave it to you, don’t re-gift.

On that same note, to avoid embarrassment, re-gift only when you are sure the new recipient won’t tell the original giver what they received from you. (Is it starting to feel deceitful yet?)

Re-wrap all gifts and remove any tags that may suggest you didn’t do the shopping for the re-gifted item.

Be prepared to answer questions about the gift. Questions such as “Where did you find this? I’ve been looking everywhere for one!” may give up the secret if you aren’t able to give a convincing answer. (It should really start feeling deceitful, now.

