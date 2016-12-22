How to save money on auto registration fees

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Portions of the state’s massive 2015 road bill will go into effect soon.

The new sources of revenue may put the state’s weak infrastructure in an upswing but registering your car in Michigan is about to get much more expensive.

In less than two weeks your vehicle registration in Michigan is expected to increase.

But for some lucky people you still have time to get it for a lower price.

Let me take you back to November 2015.

Governor Snyder and the Republican-controlled legislature passed the $1.2-billion road funding bill to fix the crumbling infrastructure.

In order to get that needed money all passenger vehicle and commercial truck registrations are going up 20 percent starting January 1, 2017.

To put that into perspective if your registration costs are $100 each year in 2017 you will be paying $120.

Our media partners at MLive say vehicle registration fees can be paid up to six months in advance.

So if your birthday is within the next 6 months, it may be possible to pay your vehicle’s registration by December 31 to avoid the new fee.

The increase in registration fees across the state is expected to generate $200 million next year alone.