Customers, Secretary of State staffers donate tons of food during annual drive

By Published:
ruth Johnson

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A statewide effort to collect food and cash donations at Secretary of State offices has resulted in ten tons of food being given.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said more than 21,00 pounds of food and $7,000 was collected during the Harvest Gathering food drive.

“Our customers and our staff were extremely generous again this year, collecting food and funds to go to their neighbors in need this holiday season,” Johnson said.

The campaign is coordinated by the Food Bank Council of Michigan, which supplies the state’s regional food banks through donations of food and money.

The regional food banks serve food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in every Michigan county.

Donation boxes were placed in every Secretary of State branch office.

The Sparta office took honors with more than 15,000 pounds of food collected.

The Secretary of State building at the state Secondary Complex brought in approximately 740 pounds of food and raised more than $2,600.

The statewide Michigan Harvest Gathering 2016 campaign has so far collected more than $308,000.

