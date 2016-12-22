2 mid-Michigan hospitals penalized for patient injuries

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The federal government is cutting Medicare payments to 769 hospitals, including two in mid-Michigan, with high rates of patient injuries.

Some of those injuries include various types of infections, blood clots, bed sores and falls.

According to a report by Kaiser Health News the hospitals identified by federal officials this week will lose 1 percent of all Medicare payments for a year.

For some of the larger hospitals that penalty could exceed one million dollars.

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and Memorial Healthcare in Owosso are two of 27 Michigan hospitals on the list.

This is the third year of the Medicare penalties and the first year infections resistant to antibiotics were considered into the equation.

Medicare included into its formula for determining financial penalties for hospitals methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, which can cause pneumonia and bloodstream and skin infections.

MRSA can be a devastating infection for people with weakened immune systems.

Hospitals are seeing a positive trend with MRSA infections, which dropped by 13 percent between 2011 and 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The other infection factored into this study is Clostridium difficile, known as C. diff, a germ that can multiply in the gut and colon when patients take some antibiotics to kill off other germs.

The C. diff infection can be spread through contaminated surfaces or hands and can be deadly for elderly or physically weakened patients.

Sixty percent of the Michigan hospitals on the list are located in the Detroit/Flint area.

With the number of Michigan hospitals on the list rising from 24 to 27 in one year, The Economic Alliance for Michigan has expressed concern over the increase.

“Medicare is having a dramatic impact on decreasing medical errors,” said Bret Jackson, president, EAM. “However there is more work to be done.”

Specialized hospitals, such as those that treat psychiatric patients, veterans and children, are not subject to the penalties.

Other hospitals that are exempted those designated as “critical access” for being the only provider in an area.