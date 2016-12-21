What’s changed for BWL since the 2013 ice storm?

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three years ago and 34,000 people without power.

Most people didn’t know when they would get their power turned back on and some stayed in the dark for up to 10 days.

“I heard the explosion from the short, and my son came in and said there’s a tree on fire in the backyard, which was not an event that had ever happened before. So

that caused the day to start, the week to start right there and realize that this was going to be a significant event,” says Mike McDaniel, Former Chair of the Community Review Team.

McDaniel says, “The ability to have folks come in from out of town and stay at your home and making Christmas dinner and sit by the fire, well you could do that, but that meal was going to have to come from somewhere else.”

Mike McDaniel not only experienced effects from the snow storm himself, but he was the one called in personally by Mayor Virg Bernero to join the Community Review Team and solve the problem.

“They dug deep into what went right, what went wrong, they had a big report, the task force issued a report with a number of specific recommendations which the board of water and light then began to implement,” says Bernero.

Some of those recommendations included, increased crews, a stronger tree trimming program, and the creation of an interactive outage map giving customers the information they need when they power is out.

According to Dick Peffley, General Manager of Lansing’s Board of Water and Light, “Every one of those has been adopted, uh we didn’t take any of them off the table, we follow them, so we’re a much different company now.”

BWL claims, if a storm of that magnitude hit again, this time, they’re ready.

“Three years has passed since the ice storm, we’ve made a lot of changes, I assure you and our customers that we’re not the same utility and we’re ready to respond to anything that mother nature throws at us, we just hope that she’s kind to us this year,” says Peffley.

Now, there is more work for BWL to do.

They had to delay tree trimming in East Lansing after some residents complained and the outage map has also had some glitches.