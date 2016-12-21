Warmer weather brings greater danger on the ice

LANSING, Mich. – Although the slightly warmer temperatures may be a nice break from the bitter cold, it makes it dangerous to venture out on the frozen lakes and ponds.

If you decide to venture out on the ice, be sure to keep the following things in mind:

Always tell someone know where you are going and how long they can expect you to be gone.

It is never considered safe to be out on the ice, no matter how thick it is, but it takes a minimum of four inches of clear ice to support and average person.

Officials say that those on the ice should check the thickness with a spud or a ruler regularly.

They also advice wearing a life jacket and bright clothing, and carrying a cell phone.

Those that do fall through should try and remain calm, and not remove their heavy winter clothing – the warmth and air it provides easily negate the weight.