Skubick: Guns in schools to get closer look in 2017

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The state Senate Republican leader is pledging to reverse a court decision last week that allows local schools to set their own gun policies.

Now Governor Rick Snyder checks in on the issue.

The governor is doing forty year-end interviews with the media and guns in schools came up in this one.

Last week two Michigan courts ruled that local schools can set their own gun policies regarding open carry or concealed weapons in schools.

The Senate Republican leader and pro-gun senator argues the court got it wrong and allowing local schools to ban guns on their own, will produce this.

Sen. Arlan Meekhoff says “I now think it creates a criminal empowerment zone. That is where criminals will go because they know there will be no resistance and that’s a danger to our kids.”

He concludes that the ruling is a bad ruling.

The governor is still reviewing the court decision but he wants on the table a provision that seems to go contrary to what the Senate Republicans want.

The governor favors what he calls local flexibility.

“That is one of the ideas I talked about in allowing local flexibility because Michigan is a big state and a very diverse state in terms of opinions and thoughts,” explains Mr. Snyder. “You could see how you could get schools having a different answer depending on where you are.”

The state gas tax is going up the first of the year and money from the state’s check book will be also be used to fix the roads but the governor reports he will not have to cut the state budget to find those extra dollars.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape for addressing those kind of questions,” said the governor. He adds he won’t have to cut the budget to get there.

The governor will review 240 bills this holiday season while trying to squeeze in some hanging out time with the first family.

He says he’ll handle cooking the roast for Christmas.

“I do the main meat course and then I do whatever she tells me to do, as a good husband should,” admits Gov. Snyder.

Good advice.