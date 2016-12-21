Shop small at the mall brings community into local stores

(WLNS) – Local business owners want the community to know why its a big deal to shop small by joining together in advertising efforts.

Meridian Mall has more than 30 locally owned businesses and 8 of them so far have banded together as a part of shop small at the mall to bring people through their doors.

“The customers that come in, they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends,” TInkrlab Owner Melissa Allen said.

Allen joined with other small businesses to show customers how important it is to shop small this holiday season.

“You are going to get a high quality product and you are going to get something that has a personal touch to it,” Allen explained.

“That’s always the gift that people love,” Shopper Kristina Eggenberger said. “Because they can’t find it anyplace else”.

Eggenberger of Alma says not only is the selection special, but it is keeping the gift of giving within the community at a larger scale.

“I think its important to support local businesses to keep the local economy thriving,” Eggenberger said.

President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association Jim Hallan agrees, saying they even push consumers to shop local with their program “Buy Nearby”.

“Buy nearby, keep dollars in the Mitten, because that dollar spends many times and that’s what hires your neighbor and provides additional job opportunities for the community,” Hallan said.

Tinkrlab has locally made and invented items from all over Mid-Michigan, a benefit the big box stores can’t offer.

“If you want to support your community, small businesses is the way to do it,” Allen said.

Shop Small at the Mall hopes to grow and include other local businesses in the coming months.