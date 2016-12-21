Seasonal Affective Disorder: how to overcome those winter blues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The winter solstice is tonight meaning it’s going to be the longest night of the year.

With that being said, sometimes the lack of sunlight can really affect people.

Ever wonder why you may feel a tad gloomy or down this time of year? Well, there’s an explanation for those winter blues.

“It’s frequently referred to as Seasonal Affective Disorder,” said Ingham Country Health Officer Linda Vail.

Seasonal Affective Disorder basically describes itself.

It’s a disorder that causes people to feel under the weather and is similar to the symptoms people face when battling depression.

“Sometimes it’s just wanting to sleep a lot, not…losing interest in activities that are typically enjoyable to you,” Vail stated.

Vail says this disorder has triggers that can cause people to feel out of sorts.

“It’s really associated a lot of times with the amount of light that there is in the day and then particularly in climates like ours where it’s cloudy and grey a lot of the time,” said Vail.

Vail says women, young adults and those who have a history of chronic depression are the ones most susceptible to experiencing the disorder.

“They get sluggish, they get you know sad, they get you know basically they want to stay in they don’t feel like going out and socializing,” Vail added.

But, Vail says there are ways to overcome it and kick these winter blues to the curb.

“One, psychotherapy can help, two, sometimes it’s just really pushing through and making sure that you get out and engage and socialize and do those thing rather than just kind of continuing to isolate and close off,” said Vail.

