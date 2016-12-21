RAW VIDEO: Eaton Co. Sheriff’s deputy pulls 3 people from fire

Delta Twp., Mich (WLNS) – An Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled three people out of a burning condo last night and the dramatic fire is captured on dashcam.

Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Jenkins pulled three people out of the fire and was treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized.

One of the rescued victims is on an Ann Arbor hospital today and is in critical condition.

The other two were treated at a local hospital and released today.

The firefighters were called to a condo on the 7000 block of Creekside Drive in Delta Township.

Calls for help were first made just before 10:30 p.m.

Jenkins ran into the burning building and rescued the three.

He was wearing a body camera and the video from that camera can be seen below. WARNING – There is some adult language and brief nudity during the rescue