One person found dead after flames tear through mobile home in Leslie Twp.

LESLIE TWP., (WLNS) – One person is dead after flames tore through a mobile home in Leslie Township Wednesday night.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Woods Road.

Leslie firefighters arrived on scene and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews worked for hours to put the flames out.

Unfortunately, after the fire was extinguished, a victim was found dead inside the home.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next kin.

In addition to Leslie Fire, the Onodaga Fire Department, Ingham Twp. Fire Dept., Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Heavy Rescue Team, and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with 6 News for updates.

