MSU women basketball falls to #2 Notre Dame

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Women’s college basketball tonight, maybe the biggest non-conference matchup at the Breslin Center since 2003 when Duke was here for an NCAA tournament game.

Michigan State hosting 2nd-ranked Notre Dame and a big night for Spartan forward Taya Reimer.

She played at Notre Dame and is a graduate transfer to MSU.

The Irish made their presence known early.

Lindsay Allen finds Brianna Turner for the feed underneath, for the hoop and the foul.

Down at the other end Taya Reimer to Victoria Gaines who drains the three ball.

She had 12 points on the night.

Now to the other Tori… Jankoska.

She takes it all the way, drills a three and gets the foul. She had 21 points and 8 rebounds tonight.

Gaines at it again as she gets around the defender and inside.

In the second half Jankoska with the feed to former East Lansing star Taryn McCutcheon who knocks it down from downtown.

Jankoska again, taking it all the way home with the jumper.

But the Irish just wouldn’t let up.

Michael Johnson getting around Jankoska, lays it in and heads to the line for one.

Spartans fall to 9-and-3 with a disappointing 79 to 61 loss to the Irish.

It was a tough night for Taya and for head coach Suzy Merchant.

“I think at this point all of us kind of feel like it doesn’t really matter if we’re competing with them if we’re not getting wins,” says senior forward Reimer. “Especially as the season goes it doesn’t really matter if you’re competing with a team but you’re still not getting over that hump and getting the results that you want so we’re gonna keep working on that.”

A disappointed Suzy Merchant adds “I mean we were right there we just couldn’t make a few plays. I mean if we scored the ball a little bit better, we hung around and then just couldn’t get over the hump. And to me it was more offensive problems then defensive problems. If we don’t score the ball it makes it easier at the other end for them to do it.”