Michigan troopers wear throwback hats for 100th anniversary

By Published: Updated:
Photo: MSP
Photo: MSP

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan State Police will be wearing throwback headgear in 2017 in honor of the department’s 100th anniversary.

Troopers will be issued campaign-style hats, the type worn by state police in the early 1920s.

Spokesman Lt. Michael Shaw says members of the force took a vote and decided to make the switch.

WXYZ-TV of Detroit reports that Michigan is one of just six states where troopers don’t wear campaign hats.

The new design will feature a black straw hat with a clear-coat protection. It has a traditional four-dent style with an extra stiff brim. Similar to hats presently worn, it includes braids of different colors, depending on rank.

The hats will make their first appearance Thursday during graduation ceremonies for the 131st trooper recruit school.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s