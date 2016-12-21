Michigan governor signs legislative rewrite of energy laws

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a rewrite of state energy laws intended to boost the required use of renewable power sources and keep intact some competition in the electricity market.

The Republican governor signed the legislation Wednesday that was approved last week by the Michigan Legislature with bipartisan votes. The measures long have been among Snyder’s priorities at a time when many coal-fired power plants are closing.

“This legislation will make it easier for our state to meet its energy needs while protecting our environment and saving Michiganders millions on their energy bills,” Snyder said.

The House GOP had been at an impasse on an energy overhaul. Changes were made to mollify proponents of the “choice” program that gives competitors up to 10 percent of sales in the territories of utility giants DTE Electric and Consumers Energy.

