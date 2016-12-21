“Latte” Pet Of The Day December 21

Meet “Latte”, our Pet Of The Day today. Latte is a 2-and-a-half month old female domestic shorthair kitten. She is a curious little girl who is very sweet and friendly. Latte was found as a stray and is looking for her forever home. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. All felines are Adopt One, Get One Free. You can learn more about Latte by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

