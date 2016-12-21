Investigators continue to comb through disturbing evidence found on Larry Nassar’s property

We’ve told you about the charges, but in federal court Wednesday, the FBI introduced new disturbing allegations against Larry Nassar, the former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor, who’s already facing sexual assault charges in Ingham County.

Prosecutors said the new allegations include videos that show Larry Nassar himself, having sexual contact with girls as young as just 6 years-old.

An FBI agent said after searching Nassar’s property in Holt, officials found a hard drive and several disks that had at least 37,000 images and videos of child pornography, all of it containing underage girls.

In addition to those images and videos, a laptop was also found inside Nassar’s home, that had child pornography on it.

But, the search isn’t over. Investigators said they continue to comb through evidence.

In addition to the physical evidence that was found on Nassar’s property, FBI agents gave testimony, sharing several stories from the more than 60 victims who have come forward.

To name just a few: In one case, a former MSU gymnast alleges that Nassar sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was just 15 years old.

If you think it can’t get any worse than that, it does. Officials said there are claims that Nassar sexually assaulted a 6 year-old girl, a family friend, over the course of several years.

According to investigators, the victim is alleging that Nassar would play “hide-and-seek” with her, expose himself in front of her, and in one instance, put her feet on his genitals.

Despite the lawsuits, allegations, and new evidence brought forward in court Wednesday, Larry Nassar continues to plead not guilty to these charges.

So far, investigators say more than 60 victims have come forward, and they believe there could be more.

Stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to stay on top of this story, and bring you the latest updates as we get them.