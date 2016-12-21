Holiday shopping wrapping up with high numbers

(WLNS) – Shoppers are getting last minute gifts ahead of Christmas after 2 weeks of winter weather and slick roads.

“We think its going to be a very good year,” President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association Jim Hallan said.

Hallan says despite the hazardous road conditions, a little bit of cold didn’t bother everyone.

“Snowflakes in the air, a little dash of cold weather, puts everybody in the holiday spirit,” Hallan explained.

In November, Hallan says just like the early snow, retailers saw numbers that gave a good outlook for holiday shopping this year.

“About 63% of our retailers thought that they would have a better retail season than they did last year, and they are predicting about a 2 and a half percent increase”.

This cold weather isn’t the only thing warming people up to hit the stores harder.

“Gasoline, unemployment has remained steady, its very healthy in Michigan, the economy seems to be rebounding,” Hallen listed.

Now that the weather is warming up ahead of the holiday weekend, store owners are seeing that steady stream of shoppers coming through their doors.

“We’re seeing an influx now of people, but the weather definitely affected sales the first couple of weeks this month,” Tinkrlab Owner Melissa Allen said.

Hallan says they expect more than a 4% increase this year in sales, and having the last day before Christmas be a weekend will help bring in more sales this holiday season as well.