Groups threaten to sue US EPA over Lake Erie’s toxic algae

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014 file photo, the City of Toledo water intake crib is surrounded by algae in Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. Ohio and Michigan have agreed to sharply reduce phosphorus runoff blamed for a rash of harmful algae blooms on Lake Erie that have contaminated drinking water supplies and contributed to oxygen-deprived dead zones where fish can't survive, Friday, June 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
TOLEDO, Ohio – Several environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn’t speed up efforts to clean up Lake Erie’s harmful algae.

The groups said Tuesday they want the EPA to designate the lake’s western end as an impaired watershed and pave the way for stricter pollution controls.

The potentially toxic algae in the shallowest of the Great Lakes pose a threat to drinking water and wildlife.

Earlier this year, Michigan proposed designating its sliver of Lake Erie as impaired, and Ohio proposed the same for just a few areas of the lake.

The environmental groups want the EPA to rule on the proposals soon and make the entire western end impaired.

The EPA says it’s now reviewing Michigan’s and Ohio’s proposed impaired waters lists.

