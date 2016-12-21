Gov. Snyder boosts Flint water legal services contract $1.5M

Related Coverage Flint Water Crisis Investigation: Attorney General files third round of charges

FLINT, Mich — Gov. Rick Snyder is beefing up a contract for legal services with a law firm that’s defending him against possible criminal charges tied to the Flint water crisis.

Snyder is adding another $1.5 million to the contract, nearly doubling the value of the pact.

Coincidentally, the State Administrative Board received notice of the action at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20, the same day Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed new criminal charges against two former Flint emergency managers appointed by Snyder and two former city officials.

According to our media partners at MLive, the governor’s emergency managers were running Flint before and during a water emergency that unfolded after a change in the city’s source water.

Lead leached into the city’s drinking water after the state Department of Environmental Quality allowed the use of the river without requiring treatment to make it less corrosive to lead and lead solder in home plumbing and transmission lines.

The $1.5-million cap increase for Grand Rapids-based Warner Norcross & Judd raises the contract’s value from $2 million to $3.5 million, according to the agenda from the Administrative Board.

