Eaton County Chief Deputy on deputy who saved 3 people from burning condo: “We’re very proud of him.”

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – When men and women join the police force, they sign up for more than just putting criminals behind bars and writing speeding tickets; They respond to the call.

Tuesday night, when a fire broke out in Delta Township, Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Jenkins, did just that as he rescued three people who were trapped inside a burning condo in Delta Township.

6 News has obtained body camera footage that caught the whole thing on tape.

The beginning of the video shows body camera footage from Deputy Jenkins as he rushes to the scene of a condo fire. He gets out of the car, runs up to the house, and finds three people who were trapped among the flames inside the burning home.

As body camera video plays:

Deputy: “Get out! Get out of the house!”

Woman: “We cant!”

Deputy: “We got people trapped inside. Get out, come on!”

Woman: “We can’t!”

Deputy: “Why?”

Woman: “She can’t walk.. And he..Can you just put it out?”

That’s when Deputy Jenkins made a decision that would save their lives

As body camera video plays:

Deputy: “Stay down.”

Woman: “I can’t! She can’t walk!”

Deputy: “Ok, i’ll get you out.”

Woman: “I’m alright.”

Deputy: “Ok go..”

Woman: “Get my daughter!”

Deputy: “Come on.”

Deputy Jenkins went on to help another woman to safety. She was next door.

As body camera video plays:

Deputy: “Come on mam, hurry up. Where’s your jacket?”

Woman: “No you have to help me.”

Deputy: “Grab ahold of me.”

Woman: “I will, thank you.”

“He was working patrol just happened to hear the call go out and decided to respond,” Eaton County Chief Deputy Jeff Warder said. “We’re thankful he did. And again like all law enforcement officers, he had to make a quick decision and he made the right decision and we’re very proud of him.”

It’s a decision that would have made the difference between life and death.

“You had a 30 to 60 second window,” Delta Township Fire Chief, John Clark said. “Our engine was in there that 30 to 60 second window, but even the great response time, if he hasn’t effected that rescue, their outcome would have been very, very poor.”

The family of three and Deputy Jenkins were all taken to the hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.

They’ve been identified as Cynthia Richards, Sarah Richards, and James Richards.

Cynthia, Sarah, and Deputy Jenkins have since been released. James Richard remains in critical condition in the hospital as of Wednesday night.

According to officials, James suffered from both smoke inhalation and burns from the flames.

“There’s no doubt our deputies never hesitate and are willing to put their life on the line to save others and that’s what we’re proud of,” Chief Deputy Warder said.

Stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to follow this story and let you know if there’s any new developments.