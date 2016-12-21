Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Chad Michael Cline has a felony warrant for assault out of Lansing. Cline is a white male, 48, 5’7″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Taurean Angelo Jackson has a felony warrant for burglary out of Lansing. Jackson is a black male, 24, 6’0” and weighs 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bobby Ray Martin has a felony warrant for invade privacy out of Lansing. Martin is a black male, 62, 6’0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.