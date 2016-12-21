16th Legionnaires’ disease case reported in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Health officials say another case of Legionnaires’ disease has been reported in Genesee County.

It’s the 16th case reported this year in that county, which includes Flint. The Genesee County Health Department said in a statement Tuesday that it’s investigating the case along with other previously reported cases. It didn’t include details about the case.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has been involved in the investigation.

At least 91 Legionnaires’ cases were detected in 2014 and 2015, including 12 deaths. Some experts blame Flint’s water, which wasn’t treated at the time to reduce corrosion and became contaminated with lead, but no direct connection has been found.

The attorney general’s office is investigating.

