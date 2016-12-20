Sparrow composting project takes off

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – During the holiday season it seems as though there’s always a lot of food but what happens to the leftovers?

Sparrow hospital is re-using its food waste by participating in what’s called “The Scraps to Soil” composting project.

It was launched earlier this year by Live Green Lansing.

Official say it’s a great way to cut down on waste and give back to the community.

“At the end of the program for every five cubic yards of waste you put in, you get a cubic yard of soil,” said Sparrow clinical nutrition manager Michele Nikolai. “And they figure by the end of one year based on what we’re doing that we’ll produce about fifty-two cubic yards of soil to donate back to local urban farms.”

Sparrow officials say their goal is to fill at least eight 64-gallon containers of food waste a week for the composting project.

