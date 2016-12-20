Son of Swami retires from prep sports scene

(WLNS) – To readers of high school sports in the Detroit Free Press for more than 4 decades Mick McCabe was known as Son of Swami for his weekly game predictions.

But there will be Son of Swami in the Free Press no more.

Mick McCabe has retired from the paper, his final column appeared Sunday.

He took a buyout after more than 46 years at the paper, most of it covering high school sports.

And McCabe is well-known throughout the entire state.

He appeared on Spotlight Media’s “The Drive with Jack Ebling Show” today on 92-1 FM.

He has found the unique prep stories over the year few others have had access to and he told me today since announcing his sudden retirement just 2 weeks ago he has been overwhelmed with the feedback he has received.

“My boss was trying to talk me to stay and you know so I had to put something on Facebook to say hey….you know this is my own thing…and….and 10 minutes later….Tom Izzo calls…that was a hard call to get through too….really hard call….I mean you know I’ve know him since you know before he started — when he was an assistant to Glenn Brown up at Northern Michigan….there have been some tough moments….mmm hmmm.

Q: What are you gonna do? I mean I don’t imagine you’re going to be very good at retirement? A: Yea that’s the thing I mean I have zero hobbies um…I’ve seen every Law & Order…you know I was thinking perhaps you know retire to stud….but ya know stud fees are down>