Skubick: Gov. Snyder looks ahead, not back, on Flint water crisis

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – By his own admission 2016 was the most challenging year of the governor’s six years in office given the controversy surrounding the Flint water crisis.

The governor has talked extensively with 6 News Capitol correspondent Tim Skubick about the issue and wants to focus on the future and not the mistakes of the past.

By his own admission 2016 and the Flint water crisis produced the governor’s toughest year yet. During a one hour conversation for Michigan Public TV’s and Evening with the Governor, Mr. Snyder was asked about some comments his legal advisor made.

Mike Gadola is quoted in an email saying that his mother lives in Flint and he is uncomfortable with her drinking the water. It’s that comment that the governor says he can’t recall.

“Like I said it don’t recall that. I’ve been focused on solutions for Flint.”

The governor says he understands why the media wants to look into the administrations handling of the crisis but by focusing on a few emails, the media misses the bigger picture.

“People like to pick one illustration and one phase of one email and there is no dialogue or analysis of the 1000’s of times when we’re all working well together and again there are so many instances you can’t remember each one” said Mr. Snyder.

Before the lead in the water story reached critical mass, the governor’s team met privately with a group of Flint ministers to distribute water filters but the administration chose not to tell the media.

“I didn’t see the need. Again, I talk to people all the time. I don’t put out press releases for every meeting I have.”

What the governor did not say in his answer is that his team asked the ministers not to talk with the media about the state assistance with no reason given for that.

Another angle on the Flint story deals with the state Public Health director Nick Lyon who knew in January of 2015 that there was a Legionnaires disease outbreak in Genesee County and ten persons died, but the director did not tell the governor until one year later in January 2016.

The governor, who rarely gets angry, got angry this time when he found out one year after the fact.

“We had to go look into why it took so long and secondly we got information out to the public the next day. Why did it take so long? There were challenges for communications and tracking information.”

Mr. Lyons role in all this remains under investigation.

Meanwhile the governor says he wants to learn from the mistakes of the past, but he will leave that to those who are investigating the past while he continues to focus on turning Flint around in the future.