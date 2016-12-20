UPDATE: Jackson Co. approves multi-million dollar radio upgrade

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. – The Jackson County commissioners have approved a multi-million dollar upgrade for a new radio system.

By a unanimous vote the commissioners agreed to the project that will build three new towers and purchase more than one-thousand radios and other pieces of equipment.

The new system will be implemented during the next two years.

The project will be paid for with funds generated by a 911 surcharge and landlines.

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan county commission is meeting tonight to vote on a new multi-million dollar radio system for law enforcement.

This is a top concern for David Elwell.

He’s the chief of Columbia Township Police and serves on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.

“Officer safety and firefighter safety has to be a prime concern,” insists Elwell.

Tonight commissioners will vote on a $7 million plan to update the county’s radio system for emergency services so Jackson can link up with more modern communications statewide.

“I have not heard much pushback,” says Elwell. “It’s something that we’ll bond for and pay for out of our surcharge monies.”

The chief says this new radio system would be a big help to rural police and fire departments who often have a hard time communicating with other law enforcement in the county.

“There are areas of the counties where it’s worse. One example is our schools and what more critical areas could we think of than the schools.”

The new system is raising some concerns.

Analog scanners would go silent.

And it allows police to block some communications from public access.

Elwell says that’s to protect private information and so criminals don’t use police tactics to their advantage.

“This plan was not put together to keep the public from hearing radio communications,” explains Elwell. “It’s just an inherent ability in some of the equipment.”

Elwell says this is something that just has to be done to bring Jackson into the 21st century.

“I don’t speak for them or how they vote, but in the several meetings we’ve had, there’s been good support amongst the commissioners. I am hopeful that it passes,” Elwell says.