Family gets early Christmas present as adoption is finalized

(WLNS) – Ingham County Judge George Economy gave an early Christmas present to families for the holidays by finalizing adoptions and helping families grow.

“I’m just proud to be able to be her mom and know her future is good,” Mother Amy Nierenberger expressed.

Nierenberger became the official mother of Harmony, but adopting children is something she has plenty of experiences with.

“Allowing that permanent structure for the children I think is huge for their mental well being,” Nierenberger said.

The family started adopting in 1995 and since then they have continued to grow, making todays adoption the twelfth child in the family.

“it’s orderly chaos I think”.

Adoption Specialist Pamela Freburg worked with the family before adopting their first children, and has seen them grow over the years. She says it may be a full house, but it is one that is filled with love.

“They just have a real passion for helping children and they just absolutely adore the children that come into their home and treat them like they were their own,” Freburg said.

Nierenberger says the older kids even help out with some of the younger children.

“Nobody ever hears them complain about more children being in the home in fact, they’re like ‘when are we getting the next one,” Nierenberger said.

For parents interested in adopting, Nierenberger says it is not an easy task, but one that is worth it in the end.

“You can’t pick at the little things, some things you just have to let go and you take it day by day”.

The family also has another little girl in their home as a foster child, they hope she will be number 13 of their children down the road.