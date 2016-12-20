UPDATE: Three people injured in condo fire; one deputy taken to hospital

UPDATE (12:01 p.m.) – One person is in critical condition in an Ann Arbor hospital and two others have been treated and released after an overnight fire in Delta Township.

Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy Andrew Jenkins pulled the three out of the fire and was treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference this afternoon and is expected to release more details, in addition to the names of the rescued victims.

UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) -A Delta Township fire chief tells 6 News, four people were taken to the hospital as a result of a condo fire.

Three people were listed in critical condition, while the fourth victim was an Eaton County deputy who was responding on scene.

Officials say the deputy was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after he pulled three victims out of the burning home.

Investigators do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)- Firefighters are battling flames at a condo on the 7000 block of Creekside Drive in Delta Township.

Calls for help were first made just before 10:30 p.m.

Our photographer on scene says he saw two ambulances, with their sirens on, leave the scene quickly.

It is not known if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the fire, or what caused the fire to start.

