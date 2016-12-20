2-1-1 service now covers entire state

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – No matter where you are in Michigan you can find information on energy assistance or other needs just by calling 2-1-1.

The service provides resources and information to all corners of the state.

People calling the non-emergency 2-1-1 can get information on utility services and other resources free of charge.

Sally Talberg, chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission, says “whether it’s information on who to contact for energy assistance or vital information during a crisis like the propane shortage or ice storm a few years ago, more and more people are relying on 2-1-1.”

When someone calls 2-1-1 they connected to one of eight community resource centers in the state.

