U.S. Attorney lays out details of federal charges against Larry Nassar

(WLNS) – Details of the two federal charges former USA and MSU gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar were laid out this morning at the Federal Building in Grand Rapids.

Nasser faces charges for attempting to receive child pornography, and possession of child pornography including more than 1,000 images, some with children under the age of 12.

U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles says child pornography is an issue he does not take lightly.

“This is a very serious crime and it continues to affect our communities in a variety of ways,” Miles said.

Because of the seriousness of the crime, Nassar could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of both charges, with a minimum sentence of 5 years for each charge.

“Charges in this case are the result of a joint investigation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State University Police Department,” Miles explained.

Nassar could also owe court fines of up to $250,000 per charge, and a supervised release of a minimum of 5 years, up to life, if convicted for either allegation.

Although Miles says the FBI is not looking at other cases against Nassar in these Federal charges, the departments involved want any victims of crimes like this to know they are not alone.

“Law enforcement is working collaboratively, that its something that prosecutors are taking extremely seriously and that we are working to bring perpetrators justice”.

Nassar will have his first pre-trial and face arraignment on Wednesday in Federal Court in Grand Rapids.