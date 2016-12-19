Federal child porn charges detailed against Dr. Larry Nassar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS) – We now know more details on the federal charges former Michigan State University gymnastics and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of Holt faces.

US Attorney Patrick Miles said Nassar faces federal charges of allegedly receiving and attempting to receive child pornography.

Miles said thousands of images were found in Nassar’s possession, including some pictures of children younger than 12 years old.

If convicted Nassar could be sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $250,000 for each charge.

Miles would not go into detail on the investigation or the evidence gathered.

He did say that he has had communication with Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and reassured victims that law enforcement agencies across the country are working together to bring abusers to justice.

Nassar will be in court Wednesday for his arraignment in federal court.