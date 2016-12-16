Former MSU gymnastics doctor charged with child porn

Dr. Larry Nassar, a former doctor at Michigan State University and a former doctor for USA Gymnastics, faces federal criminal charges involving child pornography.

According to court records obtained by 6 News, the Holt man faces one count of “receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography” and one count of “possession of child pornography”.

That adds to growing legal woes by Nassar, who faces three counts of criminal sexual conduct with an underage girl at the state level. He also faces two civil lawsuits, both by former gymnasts who allege that Nassar abused them. One of them, who spoke exclusively to 6 News, says Nassar abused her while treating her over the course of three years. She was 14 when she was referred to him for her back pain.

The federal indictment states that Nassar received and attempted to receive at least 6 files or pictures of child pornography between September 18th and December 1st of 2004.

The second count states that between February 6th, 2003 and September 20th, 2016, Nassar had computer discs or files that “contained thousands of images of child pornography” – including images involving a minor who was under 12-years-old.

A “Criminal Minute Sheet” suggests that after a 15 minute court hearing this afternoon, Nassar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says investigators are looking into more than 50 complaints against Nassar. Schuette also said the three state charges filed against Nassar were just the “tip of the iceberg.”

He faced a $1 million bond on the state charges, which he met. He was free until his federal appearance today.

Nassar has previously denied the charges and allegations against him. 6 News attempted to reach his attorney late on Friday afternoon to ask about the new charges, but we were not able to get in touch with him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office plans to hold a press conference on Monday detailing the case against Nassar.

He’s next scheduled to appear in court on December 21st in a federal courtroom in Grand Rapids.

Stay tuned to 6 News for continuing coverage of this case.

