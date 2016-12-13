Michigan Senate won’t vote on voter ID, FOIA, picket bills

By Published:
capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Republican-led Michigan Senate won’t vote this term on tougher voter ID requirements and bills that would make the governor and lawmakers subject to public-records requests.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Tuesday senators also won’t pass tougher fines for illegal mass picketing.

The voter ID and anti-strike bills were approved by the Republican-controlled House last week along mostly party lines.

The voting legislation would have changed the procedure for voters who don’t show photo identification at their polling place.

Voters without an ID currently sign an affidavit before voting. Under the bill, they could vote but would have to visit the local clerk’s office no later than 10 days after the election to ensure their ballot’s counted.

Democrats accused Republicans of voter suppression. Republicans said they’re protecting election integrity.

1 thought on “Michigan Senate won’t vote on voter ID, FOIA, picket bills

