EXCLUSIVE: Nassar victim breaks silence

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – We have an update for you now on the former Michigan State University faculty member and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

If you remember, he’s accused of sexually assaulting multiple former gymnasts and some of the women say the abuse happened here in mid-Michigan.

State attorney general Bill Schuette says there are dozens of other complaints that have been filed against Nassar.

Late last month Nassar was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

At his first hearing Nassar’s attorneys asked for more time to prepare before the next phase started.

Today a judge granted that request.

Nassar is set to be back in court again in mid-February.

Earlier tonight 6 News spoke to a woman who has filed a civil lawsuit against Dr. Nassar.

Katherine Payne was a patient of Dr. Nassar’s when she was a 14 year old gymnast.

At the time she was experiencing back pain and she went to Dr. Nassar for treatment over a three year period.

When she learned of other women coming forward about their alleged sexual abuse, she realized she too was a victim.

“In your civil complaint you call Dr. Nassar a serial pedophile. Do you stand by that claim?, asked Sheri Jones of 6 News.

“I absolutely stand by that claim. I believe the numbers speak for that,” replied Payne.

“When you heard about these other women coming forward, what did that do for you?,” Jones asked.

“I realized I am a victim of this person,” replied Payne. “And looking back I see how drastically it affected my life.”

Katherine Payne has also filed a criminal complaint against Dr. Nassar with the Michigan State University Police Department.

Yhrough this entire process Nassar has denied any wrong-doing.