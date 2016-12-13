East Lansing tops Ann Arbor on “Best College Towns” list

East Lansing

(WLNS) – When it comes to college towns, you can’t do much better than East Lansing.

That’s according to the folks at WalletHub, who ranked cities in large, medium, and small college towns.

East Lansing finished #2 on the small cities list. That’s just behind Oxford, Ohio (home to Miami University) and 5 spots ahead of Ann Arbor, which finished 7th.

The ranking looked at everything from housing costs to the average cost of pizza and burgers. It also included the number of students, nightlife options, and the number of breweries, shopping centers, festivals, and cafes.

It also looked at the crime rates, the quality of education, and the potential earnings for graduates.

 

Elsewhere in the Big Ten:

West Lafayette, Indiana (home to Purdue University) was #3 on the small city list.

Iowa City (home to the University of Iowa) was #16.

Champaign, Illinois (home to the University of Illinois) was #17.

Bloomington, Indiana (home to the University of Indiana) was #24.

College Park, Maryland (home to the University of Maryland) was #25.

Evanston, Illinois (Northwestern University) was #51.

State College, Pennsylvania (Penn State) was #65.

 

Madison, Wisconsin (University of Wisconsin) was #7 on the medium cities list.

 

Elsewhere in Michigan:

Mount Pleasant, Michigan (fire up Chips!) was #26.

Kalamazoo (home to Western Michigan University) was #40.

Ypsilanti (home to Eastern Michigan University) was #74

Dearborn was #131.

Lansing was #132.

Flint was #144.

 

