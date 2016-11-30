Former Nassar patients plan to sue Michigan State University

Nassar arraign

(WLNS) — Roughly 50 women have come forward with sexual abuse allegations against former Olympic doctor and Michigan State University faculty member Larry Nassar, and now the alleged victims plan to take MSU to court.

13 gymnasts filed a formal notice accusing Nassar of “digital penetration under the guise of treatment” at his Michigan State University office from 1996-2015.

The gymnasts say the university failed to properly investigate their complaints at the time.

MSU has not publicly commented on the filing.

Nassar’s attorneys insist his actions were purely medical.

The doctor was fired from MSU in September 2016 for “failing to meet certain employment requirements”.

 

 

 

 

