Ingham County Sheriff asks for help in Delhi Township homicide

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a homicide that has the Ingham County Sheriff asking for your help today.

On October 22 the body of 69-year-old David Fluke was found at the Holt Heritage Village Apartments on the 5000 block of Willoughby Road.

While it was clear Fluke was a homicide victim, there were few leads in finding a suspect.

Investigators learned that Fluke had contact with the LGBT and homeless communities and often used social media to find male companions.

Now efforts are underway to identify and find a man that had been seen with Fluke during September until his death last month.

He is described as white with a pale complexion, in his 20s, 5’8″ – 6′ tall, medium build and very short, blond hair.

Investigators also say it is possible the man is a crossdresser and wears a blond, shoulder length wig.

He may also drive a black Pontiac car.

If you have information you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867 or call a Ingham County Sheriff’s Office detective at 517-230-3120.

Crime Stoppers is offering rewards up to $1,000 for information.